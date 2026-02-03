AGF Management (AGFMF) Price Target Increased by 18.44% to 14.89

The average one-year price target for AGF Management (OTCPK:AGFMF) has been revised to $14.89 / share. This is an increase of 18.44% from the prior estimate of $12.57 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.43 to a high of $16.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 140.60% from the latest reported closing price of $6.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGF Management. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 17.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGFMF is 0.12%, an increase of 14.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.07% to 3,759K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,190K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares , representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGFMF by 8.02% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 617K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares , representing an increase of 12.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGFMF by 41.09% over the last quarter.

CIISX - Causeway International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 466K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGFMF by 60.09% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 368K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 362K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

