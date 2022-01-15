AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Shares Close the Week 25.5% Lower - Weekly Wrap

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) shares closed this week 25.5% lower than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 24.8% year-to-date, down 57.7% over the past 12 months, and down 69.7% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.3%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $1.16 and as low as $0.81 this week.

Shares closed 73.2% below its 52-week high and 58.9% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 80.3% lower than the 10-day average and 88.0% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.4.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

The stock closed at 14.4% lower than its 5-day moving average, 1.1% higher than its 20-day moving average, and 1.1% lower than its 90-day moving average.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Health Care industry sector this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 4021.8%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 258.7%

