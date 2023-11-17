News & Insights

AgeX Therapeutics Continues To Slide

November 17, 2023

(RTTNews) - AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (AGE) shares are declining more than 33 percent on Friday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend.

There have been no stock-impacting news so far today.

On the other hand, today AgeX's subsidiary clinical-stage biotechnology company Serina Therapeutics announced a POZ polymer technology license agreement with Pfizer.

Currently, AGE is at $0.41, down 33.48 percent from the previous close of $0.58 on a volume of 8,421,315.

