AgeX Therapeutics Continues To Slide

(RTTNews) - AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (AGE) shares are declining more than 33 percent on Friday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend.

There have been no stock-impacting news so far today.

On the other hand, today AgeX's subsidiary clinical-stage biotechnology company Serina Therapeutics announced a POZ polymer technology license agreement with Pfizer.

Currently, AGE is at $0.41, down 33.48 percent from the previous close of $0.58 on a volume of 8,421,315.

