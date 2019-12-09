AgeX Issues Letter To Shareholders - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (AGE) issued a letter to shareholders on progress made by AgeX in its first year as a public company. In the letter, the company stated that it has filed numerous new patent applications and saw success in obtaining new patent issuances. To optimize shareholder value, the company has started a strategic review of its business opportunities.

Going forward, AgeX plans to strengthen its capacity of executing on external licensing and collaboration deals with third parties as well as in-house cell therapy product development.

