AgeX Expands Relationship With ImStem Regarding IMS001 To Include COVID-19, ARDS

(RTTNews) - AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (AGE) and ImStem Biotechnology, Inc. have entered a non-binding letter of intent for ImStem to obtain from AgeX a non-exclusive license to use AgeX's embryonic stem cell line ESI 053 to derive ImStem's investigational MSC product IMS001 for development in COVID-19 as well as acute respiratory distress syndrome due to other causes. ImStem is a privately held company headquartered in Farmington, CT.

AgeX and ImStem already have a commercial license in place, which grants ImStem rights to use AgeX's ESI 053 to derive IMS001 as a product candidate for development in autoimmune disease, including multiple sclerosis.

