Agenus To Receive Milestone Payment From Bristol Myers Squibb - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Agenus Inc. (AGEN) said it has triggered the second development milestone payment under global licensing agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for BMS-986442. Agenus will receive a $25 million cash payment from Bristol Myers Squibb with the dosing of the first patient in the phase 2 dose expansion portion of the CA115-001 trial.

Agenus said it retains options to conduct clinical studies under the development plan, to conduct combination studies with certain other Agenus pipeline assets, to co-fund global development for increased U.S. royalties, and to co-promote BMS-986442 in the U.S. upon commercialization.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.