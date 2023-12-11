News & Insights

AGEN

Agenus To Receive Milestone Payment From Bristol Myers Squibb - Quick Facts

December 11, 2023 — 08:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - Agenus Inc. (AGEN) said it has triggered the second development milestone payment under global licensing agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for BMS-986442. Agenus will receive a $25 million cash payment from Bristol Myers Squibb with the dosing of the first patient in the phase 2 dose expansion portion of the CA115-001 trial.

Agenus said it retains options to conduct clinical studies under the development plan, to conduct combination studies with certain other Agenus pipeline assets, to co-fund global development for increased U.S. royalties, and to co-promote BMS-986442 in the U.S. upon commercialization.

