Agenus Stock Up on Licensing Deal With China-Based Firm

Shares of Agenus Inc. AGEN increased about 10% after it entered into an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals (SZ300558), a top Chinese pharmaceutical company, for the development and commercialization of balstilimab (anti-PD-1) and zalifrelimab (anti-CTLA-4) in Greater China, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

However, shares of Agenus have gained 4% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 12.8%.

Agenus' balstilimab (anti-PD-1) is advancing in trials planned for Biologic License Application (BLA) filing this year as a monotherapy and in combination with zalifrelimab (anti-CTLA-4) for the treatment of refractory or metastatic cervical cancer. Agenus recently reported positive results from another study which showed robust and durable responses of balstilimab and zalifrelimab in patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic cervical cancer. In April 2020, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for balstilimab alone and in combination with zalifrelimab in this indication.

Per the deal, Agenus will receive $35 million, which includes $15 million in upfront cash and a $20-million equity investment. The agreement also includes $100 million in potential milestones plus royalties on net sales. Betta will have exclusive rights for the development and commercialization of balstilimab and zalifrelimab,either as monotherapies or combination therapies, excluding intravesical delivery in greater China.

Partnering with Betta will allow Agenus to address significant patient needs in China and it will also be able to conducta global development of balstilimab and zalifrelimab.

Agenus has collaboration agreements with several companies, which not only provide it with funds in the form of upfront and milestone payments and future royalties but also validate its proprietary product platform. The companyhas collaborations with Merck MRK and Incyte to discover and develop multiple checkpoint antibodies.

