AGEN

Agenus Stock Falls After Reporting Updated Phase 1 Data On Colorectal Cancer Therapy

April 12, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Agenus Inc. (AGEN) stock is falling over 14 percent on Friday morning after the announcement of updated data from its phase 1 clinical trial of BOT/BAL combination therapy in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, that is not microsatellite instability-high or MSS, or deficient mismatch repair or dMMR.

The immuno-oncology company said that the overall response rate was 23 percent in 77 patients with refractory MSS-CRC without active liver metastases.

Currently, Agenus's stock is trading at $7.61, down 14.21 percent on the Nasdaq.

