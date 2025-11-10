Agenus Shares Rise 8.67% On Q3 Results And Clinical Milestones

(RTTNews) - Agenus Inc. (AGEN) rose 8.67% to $4.3250, up $0.3450, after reporting third-quarter 2025 results and announcing key clinical and regulatory advances.

The company disclosed that France has granted reimbursed access for its BOT/BAL therapy in MSS mCRC, and a global Phase 3 trial (BATTMAN) is set to launch in Q4 2025 across 100+ sites.

On the day of the announcement, AGEN experienced unusually heavy trading volume as investors reacted to the news. The stock's 52-week range is $1.14 - $4.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.