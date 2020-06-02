Agenus Says FDA Clears IND For Allogeneic INKT Therapy To Treat COVID-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - Immuno-oncology company Agenus Inc. (AGEN) announced Tuesday the FDA's clearance of AgenTus' IND application for an allogeneic iNKT therapy. AgenT-797 was submitted by AgenTus Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Agenus.

A clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 is expected to commence shortly. Agenus previously reported the FDA clearance of the IND for the use of allogeneic iNKTs for patients with cancer.

Separately, Agenus indicated that it is contemplating several options regarding its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary, including the potential of spinning out AgenTus and issuing a portion of its holdings in AgenTus to Agenus shareholders in the form of a stock dividend. Agenus expects that such a decision will be made by the end of this year.

