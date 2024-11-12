News & Insights

Agenus reports Q3 EPS ($3.08) vs ($3.29) last year

November 12, 2024 — 07:37 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $25.1M, consensus $33.48M.”BOT/BAL represents one of the most significant advancements in cancer immunotherapy, showing remarkable results in MSS colorectal cancer where previous treatments have fallen short,” said Garo Armen, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Agenus (AGEN). “Its potential extends beyond this challenging cancer type, with promising efficacy seen in the neoadjuvant setting and other hard-to-treat cancers. While we are excited by these achievements, we remain mindful of the financial challenges that come with advancing such breakthrough therapies. We are focused on strategic initiatives, including asset monetization and operational efficiencies, to strengthen our financial position and continue driving forward. We are confident in our path and unwavering in our commitment to deliver innovative treatments that redefine patient care and create long-term value for our patients and shareholders

