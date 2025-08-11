Key Points Revenue (GAAP) for Q2 2025 was $25.7 million, missing expectations by 48.3% compared to the $49.71 million estimate.

Net loss (GAAP) improved year-over-year to $56.4 million for Q2 YTD 2025, while operating cash use declined 40% compared to Q2 YTD 2024.

Major clinical and regulatory progress for BOT/BAL immunotherapy, including FDA alignment for Phase 3 colorectal cancer trials.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cancer immunotherapies, reported its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 11, 2025. The company's revenue (GAAP) totaled $25.7 million, well below analyst expectations of $49.71 million (GAAP) -- a miss of 48.3% (GAAP). The results reflect a significant shortfall on both top and bottom lines on a GAAP basis. Despite the financial underperformance, the company made material clinical and regulatory advances, most notably securing U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreement to initiate a streamlined Phase 3 trial for its key cancer therapy. Overall, the period featured operational improvements but underwhelming financials.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 YTD 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(2.03) $2.42 $(5.56) -63.5% Net Loss N/A $(118.3 million) N/A Cash Used in Operations $(45.8 million) $(76.4 million) 40.0%

Company Overview and Current Focus

Agenus specializes in immuno-oncology, developing therapies that help the body's immune system fight cancer. Its main product candidates are part of a new class of medicines called checkpoint inhibitors, which are designed to disrupt cancer cells' ability to avoid immune detection.

The company's business hinges on advancing its clinical pipeline, forging partnerships to fund drug development, and maintaining sufficient in-house manufacturing for its antibody drugs. Success in clinical trials -- particularly for its BOT/BAL therapy in colorectal and other solid tumors -- as well as its ability to finance ongoing operations, are currently the dominant factors shaping prospects for the business.

Quarterly Highlights and Performance Drivers

The most notable achievement for the period was securing FDA alignment for a streamlined, two-arm Phase 3 study of botensilimab and balstilimab (BOT/BAL), an immunotherapy combination for metastatic colorectal cancer. This agreement, reached at the end of a Phase 2 regulatory meeting on July 1, 2025, paves the way for the BATTMAN registration trial to start in the fourth quarter. BOT/BAL has emerged as the company's lead product family, comprising immune checkpoint inhibitors that target different pathways to mobilize the immune system against tumors. Data released at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress showed BOT/BAL achieved a 42% two-year survival rate and a median overall survival of approximately 21 months in a difficult-to-treat colorectal cancer population, which is a promising clinical result.

On the financial side, GAAP revenue fell far short of consensus, driven by lower-than-expected non-cash royalty revenue and a lack of product sales. Almost all reported revenue continues to be non-cash -- from royalty streams -- rather than from product sales. The net loss (GAAP), while improved compared to Q2 YTD 2024, indicates the company still relies heavily on external funding to finance day-to-day operations. Cash used for operations improved, declining to $45.8 million for Q2 YTD 2025 from $76.4 million for Q2 YTD 2024, signals a reduction in operational burn rate. Year to date, net loss (GAAP) also decreased sharply, reflecting ongoing cost discipline implemented by management and ongoing restructuring efforts.

Strategic partnerships were another major development. The company expects to close a collaboration with Zydus Lifesciences in Q3, which should provide $91 million in new funding for Phase 3 trial expenses. Zydus will also contribute to manufacturing and commercial efforts for BOT/BAL in India and Sri Lanka. The partnership with Noetik AI aims to improve patient selection using biomarker technology -- a method of using biological indicators to determine which patients are most likely to respond to a therapy. However, the financial impact of this deal is not yet clear. The Emeryville manufacturing facility continues to be considered for asset monetization, with proposals under review that could bring additional capital or new licensing revenues.

For the period, the impact of one-time events was most evident from the Zydus partnership, which is expected to add significant cash in the next quarter and support the near-term funding of late-stage trials. No changes to dividend policy were announced, as the company does not currently pay a dividend.

Outlook and What to Watch For

The company did not provide specific forward guidance for revenue or earnings for the next quarter or fiscal year. However, management emphasized that the $91 million from the Zydus deal is expected to be sufficient to launch Phase 3 clinical trials for BOT/BAL and fulfill near-term liquidity needs. It also said that negotiations for additional licensing or asset monetization deals are ongoing. The continuation and timing of such deals remain a key factor for the business, as internal cash flows from product sales remain limited.

Looking ahead, key milestones to watch include the formal launch of the BATTMAN Phase 3 trial for BOT/BAL in colorectal cancer and the release of new clinical data at upcoming oncology meetings. These events will be critical in assessing the company's ability to convert clinical progress into regulatory approvals and, eventually, commercial sales.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.