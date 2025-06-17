Agenus, Noetik Enter Research Collaboration

(RTTNews) - Agenus (AGEN) and Noetik announced a research collaboration to develop predictive biomarkers of response to Agenus' lead clinical stage immuno-oncology combination, botensilimab and balstilimab. The company noted that, central to this collaboration is Noetik's OCTO virtual cell model, a 1.5 billion parameter foundation model trained on one of the largest multimodal spatial datasets. The collaboration aims to uncover actionable biomarkers that can help predict which patients are most likely to respond to BOT/BAL treatment.

Garo Armen, CEO of Agenus, said: "By integrating Noetik's virtual cell models with our expansive BOT/BAL clinical dataset, we have the potential to accelerate the identification of predictive biomarkers, enhance the success of our pivotal trials, and ultimately improve outcomes for patients who currently have limited or no treatment options."

Noetik is an AI-native biotechnology company using machine learning to increase clinical success rates for precision cancer therapies.

