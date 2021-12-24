Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) rises 7.8% this week, taking three-year gains to 50%

Some Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 39% over the last three months. In contrast the stock is up over the last three years. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 50% in three years isn't amazing.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

We don't think that Agenus' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 3 years Agenus saw its revenue grow at 30% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While long-term shareholders have made money, the 14% per year gain over three years isn't that great given the rising market. We would have thought the top-line growth might have impressed buyers more. It could be that the stock was previously over-priced, or its losses might worry the market. But if you're looking for growth stocks, there might be an opportunity here.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:AGEN Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2021

We know that Agenus has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Agenus will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Agenus shareholders are up 5.6% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 3% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Agenus (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

