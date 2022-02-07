Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Agenus Carry?

As you can see below, Agenus had US$13.3m of debt at September 2021, down from US$20.0m a year prior. But it also has US$261.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$248.2m net cash.

NasdaqCM:AGEN Debt to Equity History February 7th 2022

A Look At Agenus' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Agenus had liabilities of US$150.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$252.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$261.5m and US$21.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$118.8m.

Of course, Agenus has a market capitalization of US$613.8m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Agenus boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Notably, Agenus made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$68m in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Agenus's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Agenus may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last year, Agenus burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing up

While Agenus does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$248.2m. So although we see some areas for improvement, we're not too worried about Agenus's balance sheet. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Agenus (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

