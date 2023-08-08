Agenus Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Agenus Inc. (AGEN) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$73.43 million, or -$0.20 per share. This compares with -$49.24 million, or -$0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Agenus Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$44.48 million for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.2 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.9% to $25.30 million from $20.93 million last year.

Agenus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$73.43 Mln. vs. -$49.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.20 vs. -$0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.2 -Revenue (Q2): $25.30 Mln vs. $20.93 Mln last year.

