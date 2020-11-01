Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

The quarterly results for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. The results were mixed overall, with revenues slightly ahead of analyst estimates at US$15m. Statutory losses by contrast were 7.7% larger than predictions at US$0.28 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqCM:AGEN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Agenus, is for revenues of US$67.8m in 2021, which would reflect a disturbing 26% reduction in Agenus' sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$1.06. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$63.3m and losses of US$1.07 per share in 2021.

The analysts increased their price target 23% to US$8.00, perhaps signalling that higher revenues are a strong leading indicator for Agenus's valuation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 26% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 36% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 21% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Agenus is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Agenus. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Agenus analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Agenus you should be aware of.

