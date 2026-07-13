Agenus Gets $340M Oversubscribed Private Placement To Advance ROBBIN Trial; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Agenus Inc. (AGEN), a company focusing on immuno-oncology innovation, said it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement of up to $340 million to support its registrational Phase 3 trial, ROBBIN1, evaluating neoadjuvant botensilimab and balstilimab (BOT+BAL) in microsatellite-stable (MSS) colon cancer.

Financing Details

The transaction includes Series A warrants providing $85 million in upfront gross proceeds and Series B warrants for up to $255 million upon full exercise. The financing was led by Commodore Capital, with participation from RA Capital Management, TCGX, Invus, and Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Proceeds are expected to fund Agenus through key milestones, including interim pathologic response data, event-free survival analyses, and operations through year-end 2031, assuming full warrant exercise.

The private placement is expected to close on or about July 15, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Indication

High-risk Stage II and Stage III MSS colon cancer affects an estimated 38,000 patients annually in the U.S. and more than 200,000 worldwide. Despite the large patient population, no new curative-intent therapies have been approved in over 20 years, representing a U.S. market opportunity of more than $7 billion annually.

Strategic Shift

To focus resources on the neoadjuvant opportunity, Agenus will discontinue financial support for the ongoing BATTMAN Phase 3 study in late-line metastatic MSS colorectal cancer.

Pipeline Expansion: NEST and UNICORN

Beyond ROBBIN, Agenus is advancing additional registrational programs:

-NEST trial: In Phase 2 evaluating BOT+BAL in neoadjuvant MSS rectal cancer.

-UNICORN trial: In Phase 2 assessing BOT+BAL in MSS colon cancer patients with unresectable disease.

These studies broaden the potential impact of BOT+BAL across multiple high-need colorectal cancer settings.

AGEN has traded between $2.71 and $7.04 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (July 10, 2026) at $3.35, up 3.40%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $5.45, up 62.39%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.