Agenus (AGEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Agenus (AGEN) closed the most recent trading day at $2.61, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 23.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 1.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Agenus will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, down 126.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.86 million, down 92.15% from the prior-year quarter.

AGEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.70 per share and revenue of $82.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -536.36% and -72.22%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agenus. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Agenus is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

