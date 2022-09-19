Agenus (AGEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Agenus (AGEN) closed the most recent trading day at $2.31, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 16.13% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 5.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Agenus as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 126.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.86 million, down 92.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.70 per share and revenue of $82.14 million, which would represent changes of -536.36% and -72.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agenus should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Agenus is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.