Agenus (AGEN) Soars on Global License Deal With Bristol-Myers

Agenus Inc. AGEN announced that it has out-licensed its proprietary bispecific antibody program, AGEN1777, and a second undisclosed target, to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY.

Shares of Agenus were up 20.5% on Tuesday following the announcement. In fact, the stock has rallied 23.6% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 5.6%.



Per the definitive license agreement, Agenus will receive an upfront payment of $200 million from Bristol-Myers. The company is eligible to receive up to $1.36 billion in development/commercial and regulatory milestone payments, along with tiered double-digit royalties on net product sales, if approved. Meanwhile, Bristol-Myers will be responsible for the development and subsequent commercialization of AGEN1777 across the world.

The deal is subject to clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

Per the deal, Agenus will have the option to conduct clinical and combination studies with certain of its pipeline assets, and upon potential commercialization, to co-promote AGEN1777 in the United States. Notably, AGEN1777 is a first-in-class bispecific anti-TIGIT antibody which is currently in preclinical studies designed to target major inhibitory receptors expressed on T and NK cells to improve anti-tumor activity.

Agenus plans to file an investigational new drug application for AGEN1777 in the second quarter of 2021 to the FDA. A phase I study on the same is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, Bristol-Myers is looking to advance the development of AGEN1777 for immuno-oncology indications, including non-small cell lung cancer.

We remind investors that Agenus has submitted a biologics license application to the FDA for accelerated approval of its pipeline candidate, balstilimab, which is being developed for treating patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer whose disease progressed on or after chemotherapy.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Agenus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector include Athenex, Inc. ATNX and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation ADPT, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Athenex’s loss per share estimates have narrowed 21.8% for 2021 and 23.2% for 2022 over the past 60 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies’ loss per share estimates have narrowed 11.7% for 2021 and 2.3% for 2022 over the past 60 days.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Athenex, Inc. (ATNX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.