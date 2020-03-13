Agenus (AGEN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Agenus Inc. AGEN reported fourth-quarter 2019 loss of 22 cents per share, much narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 41 cents as well as the year-ago quarter’s loss of 40 cents.

The company generated revenues of $34.5 million including non-cash royalties and royalty sales milestone, up from $6.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues comprehensively beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17 million.

Shares of Agenus have lost 12.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s decrease of 15.8%.

Quarterly Highlights

Research and development expenses inched up 2.2% to $36.8 million. General and administrative expenses grew 26.8% to $12.3 million.

Full-Year Results

For 2019, Agenus’ revenues of $150 million were up significantly year over year.

Loss per share was 80 cents in 2019 compared with the loss of $1.44 in 2018.

Pipeline Update

Agenus is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology company with a comprehensive portfolio of antibody-based therapeutics, adjuvants and cancer vaccine platforms.

In a separate press release, Agenus announced that the FDA has granted a Fast Track designation to the combination of its CTLA-4 antibody zalifrelimab and PD-1 antibody balstilimab for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic cervical cancer.

The combo of balstilimab plus zalifrelimab demonstrated 26.5% objective response rate (ORR), which is durable (median not yet reached) for addressing patients with second-line cervical cancer.

The company expects to file two biologics license applications (BLAs) seeking accelerated approval of the balstilimab + zalifrelimab combo and balstilimab monotherapy for metastatic cervical cancer.

Meanwhile, in January 2020, Agenus initiated a phase I study on AGEN1223, a novel bi-specific antibody, designed to deplete regulatory T cells in the tumor microenvironment.

Agenus is currently responsible for developing AGEN1223. Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD has an exclusive option to license this candidate.

Notably, GlaxoSmithKline plc’s GSK herpes zoster vaccine, Shingrix, which contains Agenus' proprietary immune adjuvant QS-21 Stimulon, achieved more than $1.8 billion in revenues during 2019.

Zacks Rank & Another Key Pick

Agenus currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Another top-ranked stock in the biotech sector is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Regeneron’s earnings estimates have been revised 7.1% upward for 2020 over the past 60 days. The stock has rallied 6% in the past year.

