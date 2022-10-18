Agenus (AGEN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Agenus (AGEN) closed the most recent trading day at $2.72, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Agenus as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, down 126.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.86 million, down 92.15% from the prior-year quarter.

AGEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.70 per share and revenue of $82.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -536.36% and -72.22%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Agenus. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Agenus is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



