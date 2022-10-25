Agenus (AGEN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Agenus (AGEN) closed at $2.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.77% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 33.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.94%.

Agenus will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Agenus is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 126.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.86 million, down 92.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.70 per share and revenue of $82.14 million, which would represent changes of -536.36% and -72.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Agenus. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Agenus is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

