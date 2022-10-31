Agenus (AGEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Agenus (AGEN) closed the most recent trading day at $2.51, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 24.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 5.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Agenus as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Agenus is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 126.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.86 million, down 92.15% from the year-ago period.

AGEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.70 per share and revenue of $82.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -536.36% and -72.22%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agenus should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Agenus is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

