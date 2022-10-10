Agenus (AGEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Agenus (AGEN) closed at $2.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 0.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Agenus as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Agenus is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 126.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.86 million, down 92.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.70 per share and revenue of $82.14 million, which would represent changes of -536.36% and -72.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Agenus. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Agenus is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.