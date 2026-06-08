Agentic AI Revolution: 3 Unstoppable Software Stocks That Could Soar Up to 107%, According to Wall Street

Key Points

AI agents tuck nicely into Palantir's AIP platform.

ServiceNow's pivot to automation and AI governance could pay off big time.

CrowdStrike will benefit from deploying AI agents and protecting against them.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing at lightning speed and so is the market for it. It seems that AI models are becoming increasingly commoditized over time. That means the next big move is about which companies stand to benefit from applying AI to real-world applications, and it goes beyond apps like ChatGPT.

Agentic AI could be the next phase of the AI era. You could think of AI agents as digital workers who will steadily take on more of the jobs humans used to do. But using AI agents isn't as simple as flipping a switch and turning them on. There are numerous challenges to safely and effectively using AI agents, especially for enterprises.

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Here are three top software stocks primed to benefit from the adoption of agentic AI, with Wall Street targets pointing to gains as high as 107% from current prices.

1. Adding agentic AI to AIP

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the hottest AI stocks in this market. The company launched its AIP platform for custom AI applications in mid-2023. In a nutshell, Palantir develops custom software that marries AI and machine learning with a customer's proprietary data to build apps that can optimize supply chains, support military missions, or detect financial fraud, among many other things.

It's only natural for Palantir to work agentic AI into its AIP platform, which functions like a central operating system for customer apps and data. Palantir's platform can deploy and govern agents, acting as a digital overseer that keeps everything working smoothly and accurately. Palantir is enjoying overwhelming demand for its services. Revenue growth has accelerated for 11 consecutive quarters.

Palantir's stock valuation is controversial at 66 times trailing-12-month sales, but the company keeps delivering stellar growth. Wall Street analysts are estimating 72% revenue growth for this fiscal year. On top of that, 61% of analysts on CNN Business rate Palantir as a buy. The median target implies a 45% increase over the next 12 months, while the top target of $255 is 85% above its current price.

2. Pivoting from automation to controlling AI agents

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) became one of the world's largest software companies by automating business processes for corporations. But the stock has had a tumultuous 18 months, falling by more than 50% amid fears that AI would replace much of the value its software provides. ServiceNow has responded by embracing AI rather than clinging to its legacy business.

Today, ServiceNow's business model emphasizes helping its customers deploy and manage AI technology. Remember, most companies are still just learning the ropes of AI, let alone possessing the expertise to efficiently roll out AI agents without disrupting their business. ServiceNow's technology already sits behind key permission layers in sensitive departments, such as human resources and IT, so offering AI agents and other tools is an easier upsell.

ServiceNow anticipates that AI will help double subscription revenue to $30 billion by 2030. The stock trades at 8 to 9 times revenue, near its lowest valuation on record. Today, 90% of Wall Street analysts on CNN Business rate ServiceNow stock as a buy. The median price target calls for 18% upside from here, while the high target of $236 is 107% above its current share price.

3. Plugging the security holes that AI agents can cause

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) has become arguably the leader in next-generation cybersecurity software that uses AI and other cutting-edge technologies to detect and prevent increasingly complex threats. CrowdStrike has expanded beyond endpoint security, becoming a comprehensive platform that sells a range of product modules to its customers.

AI agents present security risks to enterprises because each one represents a new identity on a network. AI agents may have permissions, credentials, or access to sensitive data based on the tasks they perform. CrowdStrike is building with AI agents in mind, launching Charlotte AI Agentic Workflows and Charlotte AI Agentic Response in April 2025 to provide fast, autonomous agentic responses to AI-powered security threats.

CrowdStrike recently announced a 4-for-1 stock split and a strong quarter, sending shares trading at the high end of their 52-week range. Yet, 78% of analysts on CNN Business rate CrowdStrike a buy. The stock's not cheap at almost 34 times sales, but the median Wall Street price target still implies 8% to 9% upside from here, while the high target sits nearly 20% above CrowdStrike's current share price.

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Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike, Palantir Technologies, and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.