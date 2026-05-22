The Agentic AI Era Will Supercharge SoundHound AI's Growth. Buy It Before It Surges 60%, According to Wall Street Analysts

Key Points

The market may be underestimating SoundHound AI's growth potential.

The voice AI specialist has been pulling the right strings to ensure that it makes the most of the growing demand for agentic AI solutions across several industries.

SoundHound AI's guidance suggests that the company's healthy growth is here to stay.

10 stocks we like better than SoundHound AI ›

The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) agents is expected to take off substantially in the coming years. Market research company BCC Research estimates that the size of the agentic AI market could jump by 6x between 2025 and 2030, generating annual revenue of $48 billion at the end of the decade.

It is easy to see why the adoption of agentic AI is poised to accelerate at such an impressive pace. After all, AI agents have the potential to significantly enhance the productivity of enterprises due to their ability to operate autonomously without the need for human intervention. From answering emails to writing and debugging code to providing business insights to handling customer service tasks, AI agents are expected to be deployed widely across several applications.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is one such company that's helping enterprises jump onto the agentic AI bandwagon with its voice-based solutions. Let's look at the reasons why this tech stock may become one of the biggest winners of the agentic AI era.

SoundHound AI is pushing the envelope in agentic AI solutions

SoundHound AI offers a conversational voice AI platform that enables customers to build AI agents. Its platform is deployed across restaurants, automotive, banking, technology, healthcare, and several other industries.

The company, though small right now, has been growing quickly due to the booming demand for voice and agentic AI solutions. Its revenue in the first quarter of 2026 increased 52% year over year to $44.2 million. The company noted several deployments of its AI solutions for customers across diverse industries during its latest earnings call.

However, what's worth noting is that SoundHound AI is going all out to make the most of the lucrative opportunity available in agentic AI. It recently announced the launch of OASYS (Orchestrated Agent System), a platform that automates the building and training of AI agents. CEO Keyvan Mohajer pointed out on the earnings call:

With OASYS, AI itself can build entire fleets of AI agents in minutes based on existing documentation and integrations, and those agents will autonomously and continuously refine themselves. What once took businesses months can now take just minutes, significantly lower their operational costs.

Mohajer added that OASYS will help its customers build a single AI agent and deploy it across multiple channels, such as text, voice, chats, social media, and others, to interact with their customers and handle complex tasks. SoundHound is confident that this new platform could drive incremental sales for the company, especially given that its existing offerings are already helping customers achieve significant cost savings.

For example, an insurance company that achieved $10 million in quarterly labor savings using SoundHound's offerings is now testing OASYS. Management adds that several other large enterprise customers are testing the platform, in addition to this insurance company. So, there is a good chance SoundHound will see an improvement in cross-sales thanks to its new agentic AI platform.

However, this isn't the only factor that could give its growth a shot in the arm. In April, SoundHound announced that it will acquire LivePerson, which offers a conversational AI platform to improve customer engagement and enhance the performance of AI agents. The company believes its revenue could grow to $350 million to $400 million in 2027 following this acquisition, with $100 million from LivePerson.

But that could be a conservative estimate. After all, SoundHound is anticipating its 2026 revenue to land between $225 million and $260 million. Moreover, LivePerson is already expected to deliver $200 million in annual revenue this year. SoundHound management admits that it is being cautious with its guidance. As such, don't be surprised if the company's growth comes in much hotter than expected in 2026 and 2027.

The company is on track to crush Wall Street's expectations

A closer look at SoundHound AI's consensus revenue estimates suggests that analysts may be underrating its growth potential.

The midpoint of SoundHound's 2026 revenue guidance is well above analysts' expectations, as seen in the chart above. Also, analysts are expecting much slower growth from the company next year, followed by a dip in its top line in 2028. However, SoundHound's conservative 2027 guidance, its fast-growing customer base, new product additions, and the huge opportunity in the agentic AI market could help it easily surpass consensus expectations.

That's why now seems like a good time to buy this AI stock. Shares of SoundHound have retreated by 15% in 2026 so far. However, its 12-month median price target of $13.50 points toward potential gains of 60% from current levels. What's more, eight of the 10 analysts covering SoundHound AI rate it as a buy.

It won't be surprising to see SoundHound AI stock hitting Wall Street's price target in the coming year, as it is sitting on a major catalyst that's likely to drive stronger-than-expected growth going forward.

Should you buy stock in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoundHound AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $481,589!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,345,714!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 22, 2026.

Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.