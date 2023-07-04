News & Insights

Agency mortgage-backed securities a great buy - JPMorgan bond CIO

July 04, 2023 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by Nell Mackenzie for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Agency mortgage-backed securities are their cheapest since the great financial crisis in 2008 and stand out as a top trade, JPMorgan Asset Management's international chief investment officer for fixed income said on Tuesday.

"We have a quarterly meeting with senior investors...and the unanimous top idea coming out of that was agency mortgage backed securities out of the U.S.," Iain Stealey told a Morningstar Investment conference.

These mortgage loans, originated by banks and sold on to U.S. government entities like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac come with a government guarantee and are seen as safer investments with a higher credit rating.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

((Nell.Mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/nellmooney;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

