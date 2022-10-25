Agency MBS Market Decline to Hurt Annaly's (NLY) Q3 Earnings

The Agency Group, one of the major investment groups of Annaly NLY, is expected to have faced persistent headwinds in third-quarter 2022. Thus, the same is not likely to support NLY’s results, scheduled to be announced on Oct 26.

Global macroeconomic and monetary policy uncertainty weakness in the financial markets, particularly in the fixed-income markets, continued in the third quarter of 2022. This affected U.S. Treasury and Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) valuation and contributed to the underperformance of Agency MBS investments in the third quarter.

Consequently, mortgage spreads to benchmark interest rates widened significantly. Also, the Federal Reserve has been delivering one of the fastest series of rate hikes seen, driving further volatility.

As of the second-quarter end, Annaly’s Agency portfolio had $74.9 billion in assets, a decrease of 2% from first-quarter 2022. The decline is expected to have continued in the third quarter as well.

Declines in the portfolio balance and the valuation of the investment are expected to have reduced net interest income (NII) for the September-end quarter.

Q3 Earnings & NII Growth Expectations

The company’s activities in the third quarter were inadequate to gain analysts’ confidence. Consequently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has been revised downward to $1.03 in a month. This indicates a year-over-year decline of 8%.

The consensus estimate for third-quarter NII of $366.6 million indicates a 1.1% rise from the year-ago reported figure.

Our Take

Though the performance of the Agency Group is expected to have been muted, reduced levels of refinancing are anticipated to have alleviated pressure from Annaly’s MBS holdings. This is expected to have reduced net premium amortization in the third quarter, offering scope for growth in interest income and average asset yield.

Owing to higher rates, mortgage spread widening and an expected decline in valuations on NLY’s Agency position, book value is expected to have deteriorated in the third quarter.

Amid high market volatility, the company disclosed preliminary updates on its third-quarter performance. Per the update, it expects a BVPS share of $19.85- $20.05 (as of the third-quarter end). This indicates a decline of 15.4% (at the mid-point of the above range), whereas it reported $23.59 per common share at the second-quarter end.

