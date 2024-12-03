Agency Group’s Director Alters Shareholding Strategy

Agency Group Australia Ltd (AU:AU1) has released an update.

Agency Group Australia Ltd has announced a significant shift in the shareholding interests of its Director, Paul Niardone. The director has converted 11 million Class A and B Performance Shares into ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic move in his financial involvement with the company. This change signals potential implications for the company’s stock performance and investor interest.

