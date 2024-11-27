The Agency Group Australia Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Agency Group Australia Ltd (AU:AU1) has released an update.

The Agency Group Australia has appointed Dr. Michael Schaper as a Non-Executive Director, leveraging his vast expertise in regulatory and governance roles. With a background in the ACCC and AFIA, Schaper is expected to bolster the company’s strategy and governance, particularly beneficial for its franchise-based and financial product operations. His leadership will support The Agency’s growth and adaptation in the evolving real estate sector.

