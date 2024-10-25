News & Insights

Agency Group Australia Sets Date for Annual Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 04:27 am EDT

Agency Group Australia Ltd (AU:AU1) has released an update.

The Agency Group Australia Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on November 25, 2024. Shareholders can participate by attending in person or by voting and submitting questions in advance through various electronic and physical means. This move towards digital communication highlights the company’s efforts to streamline shareholder engagement and accessibility.

