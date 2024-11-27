News & Insights

Agency Group Australia Quotes 11 Million New Shares

November 27, 2024 — 11:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Agency Group Australia Ltd (AU:AU1) has released an update.

The Agency Group Australia Ltd has announced the quotation of 11 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, set for November 28, 2024. This move may capture the interest of investors looking to engage with the company’s evolving market presence. The addition of these securities could influence the company’s stock dynamics on the Australian market.

