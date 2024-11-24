The Agency Group Australia Ltd Passes All AGM Resolutions

Agency Group Australia Ltd (AU:AU1) has released an update.
The Agency Group Australia Ltd (ASX: AU1) successfully passed all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, with overwhelming support from proxy voters. Key decisions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Andrew Jensen, highlighting strong investor confidence in the company’s leadership.
