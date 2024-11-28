The Agency Group Australia Ltd Announces Cessation of 20M Securities

Agency Group Australia Ltd (AU:AU1) has released an update.
The Agency Group Australia Ltd has announced the cessation of 20 million securities due to the expiry of options or convertible securities that were not exercised or converted by September 30, 2024. This move impacts the company’s issued capital, with implications for investors monitoring the company’s stock performance. It highlights a critical aspect of managing investment options within the financial markets.
