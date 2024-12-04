The Agency Group Appoints New Director Michael Schaper

Agency Group Australia Ltd (AU:AU1) has released an update.
The Agency Group Australia Ltd has announced the appointment of Michael Schaper as a new director, effective December 1, 2024. Interestingly, Schaper currently holds no securities in the company, signaling a fresh start for his role. This development might attract attention from investors keen on understanding how new leadership could influence the company’s strategic direction.
