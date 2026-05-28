AGEN vs. IOVA: Which Cancer Biotech Stock Has More Upside Potential?

Both Agenus AGEN and Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA are small-cap companies focused on next-generation cancer immunotherapies and cell-based oncology treatments.

Iovance is a commercial-stage biotech company that markets two approved therapies and is focused on advancing tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapies for solid tumors. On the other hand, Agenus remains a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing experimental immuno-oncology therapies.

Let's examine the fundamentals of the two stocks to make a prudent choice.

The Case for AGEN

This Massachusetts-based company is emerging as a high-risk, high-reward immuno-oncology play centered on its lead botensilimab/balstilimab (BOT/BAL) combination therapy. Although Agenus has no marketed products in its portfolio, investor focus remains tied to pipeline progress, which is expected to support the company’s long-term growth.

The biggest catalyst for Agenus is the advancement of BOT/BAL into late-stage development for microsatellite-stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), an area with significant unmet need and limited treatment options. The company recently initiated the global phase III BATTMAN study, marking an important milestone for the program. The study is being conducted in partnership with the Canadian Cancer Trials Group across multiple international regions.

The program has also generated encouraging clinical data so far. Per Agenus, BOT/BAL has been evaluated in roughly 1,300 patients across more than nine tumor types. Last year, the company reported long-term follow-up data from an early-stage study in heavily pretreated MSS mCRC. In the study, treatment achieved about 42% two-year overall survival and a median overall survival of nearly 21 months. According to Agenus, these findings form part of the broader clinical evidence supporting its plans to seek accelerated approval in the United States and conditional approval in the European Union.

Beyond clinical development, Agenus is also expanding physician access to BOT/BAL through regulatory-authorized pathways in select countries. France has broadened reimbursed access for eligible patients under its AAC framework, while named-patient programs continue to expand across parts of Europe and Latin America. The company has also started recognizing revenues from these programs.

AGEN has additionally taken steps to strengthen its balance sheet and operational flexibility through strategic collaborations. Earlier this year, Agenus expanded its partnership with Zydus Lifesciences, which included manufacturing-related transactions and regional commercialization rights for BOT/BAL in select markets.

However, Agenus faces intense competition in the immuno-oncology space. The company competes against well-established therapies such as Merck’s MRK Keytruda and Bristol Myers Squibb’s BMY Opdivo and Yervoy, which already hold strong commercial positions across multiple cancer indications. This creates a significant challenge for smaller biotech companies attempting to gain market share.

The Case for IOVA

In contrast, Iovance markets two products — the TIL therapy Amtagvi and the IL-2 product Proleukin. While Amtagvi is approved for advanced melanoma, Proleukin is approved to treat metastatic renal cell carcinoma and metastatic melanoma indications.

Amtagvi is the first FDA-approved, individualized, one-time cell therapy for melanoma patients. In the first quarter of 2026, Iovance generated about $60 million from Amtagvi’s sales, up 38% year over year, driven by higher patient enrollments and expanding treatment center adoption. Management expects this commercial momentum to continue through the remainder of the year.

Strong Amtagvi uptake is also expected to support Proleukin sales, as the drug is used as part of the Amtagvi treatment regimen. IOVA expects to generate total product revenues between $350 million and $370 million in 2026, with Amtagvi accounting for the majority of sales.

The company is evaluating Amtagvi across several label expansion studies in other cancer indications, which include cervical cancer, endometrial cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) indications. Iovance is on track to submit a regulatory filing with the FDA for the drug in the NSCLC indication later this year.

Beyond melanoma, Iovance is evaluating Amtagvi across multiple label expansion opportunities, including cervical cancer, endometrial cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The company remains on track to submit a regulatory filing to the FDA for Amtagvi in NSCLC later this year, which could significantly expand the drug’s commercial opportunity.

Iovance is advancing several early-stage pipeline candidates. It is currently evaluating IOV-2001 in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL) in a phase I/II study. Another phase I/II study is evaluating the company’s first TALEN-edited TIL therapy candidate, IOV-4001, in patients with advanced melanoma and metastatic NSCLC across two separate cohorts. The company is assessing IOV-3001, a second-generation modified IL-2 analog, for use in the TIL therapy treatment regimen in a phase I/II study.

However, regulatory and competitive risks remain key overhangs for Iovance. Last year, the company withdrew its EU filing for Amtagvi after failing to align with the EMA on supporting clinical data, delaying its European expansion plans. Iovance faces strong competition in immuno-oncology from pharma giants like Bristol Myers and Merck. It also competes with emerging cell-therapy developers like Immatics and KSQ Therapeutics.

How Do Estimates Compare for AGEN & IOVA?

For Agenus, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales suggests 19.5% year-over-year growth, while earnings estimates indicate that EPS could improve by about 143%. However, bottom-line estimates for 2026 have moved lower over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Iovance’s 2026 sales implies 42.2% year-over-year growth, while loss estimates per share are projected to improve by 42.2%. However, bottom-line estimates for 2026 have declined over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance and Valuation of AGEN & IOVA

Year to date, shares of IOVA have surged 60%, while those of AGEN have risen nearly 9%. In comparison, the industry has lost about 0.5%, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Iovance Biotherapeutics seems to be trading at a premium compared to Agenus, going by the price/sales (P/S) ratio. IOVA’s shares currently trade at 6.40 times trailing 12-month sales, higher than 1.05 for AGEN.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AGEN or IOVA: Which Is a Better Pick?

Both stocks have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which makes choosing one over the other difficult. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Iovance seems to be the safer pick at present, despite its premium valuation. The company benefits from a longer growth runway, supported by the expanding commercial opportunity for Amtagvi and multiple ongoing label-expansion and pipeline programs. Agenus, on the other hand, has a more concentrated portfolio with no stable stream of revenues.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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