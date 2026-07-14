AGEN Stock Jumps on Securing $340M Financing to Fund Strategic Pivot

Shares of Agenus AGEN soared nearly 83% on Monday after the biotech announced an oversubscribed private placement of up to $340 million. The financing enables the company to pursue its strategic pivot toward a registrational phase III study in colon cancer.

Financing Strengthens AGEN’s Balance Sheet

The transaction includes $85 million in upfront gross proceeds, led by Commodore Capital, with participation from RA Capital Management, TCGX, Invus and Ligand Pharmaceuticals. The private placement also includes two warrant tranches that could generate an additional $255 million in gross proceeds if fully exercised.

Notably, the upfront financing and both warrant tranches were priced at a premium to the company's closing price of $3.35 per share on July 10, reflecting strong institutional conviction in Agenus' strategy.

The company intends to use the proceeds to advance the registrational phase III ROBBIN study evaluating the combination of botensilimab and balstilimab (BOT+BAL) in high-risk microsatellite stable (MSS) colon cancer while supporting its broader operations. If the warrants are fully exercised, Agenus expects the financing to extend its cash runway through the end of 2031, funding the company through several key clinical and regulatory milestones.

AGEN Stock Performance

Year to date, shares of Agenus have surged 95% compared with the industry’s 2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Why AGEN's Strategic Pipeline Pivot Impressed Investors

Before this announcement, Agenus' lead late-stage program was the late-stage BATTMAN study evaluating BOT+BAL in patients with refractory, unresectable MSS metastatic colorectal cancer. However, the company is now prioritizing the registrational ROBBIN study evaluating the combination in patients with high-risk Stage II and Stage III MSS colon cancer.

During the conference call, management stressed that the strategic shift was not driven by disappointing BATTMAN data or regulatory concerns. The BATTMAN study only began enrolling patients earlier this year, making it too early to draw any efficacy conclusions. Instead, executives said the decision reflects a deliberate effort to concentrate resources on what they believe is BOT+BAL's highest-impact commercial and clinical opportunity. However, Agenus will honor its obligations to existing BATTMAN study patients receiving treatment.

Management believes the neoadjuvant setting offers several advantages over metastatic disease. Treating patients before surgery, while the primary tumor remains intact and the immune system is more competent, may produce stronger and more durable immune responses. The opportunity is also significantly larger, with approximately 38,000 eligible patients diagnosed annually in the United States, representing an estimated commercial opportunity of more than $7 billion.

The strategic pivot is further supported by encouraging data from the investigator-sponsored phase II NEST and UNICORN studies, which showed deep pathological responses in MSS colon cancer. Agenus also noted that the FDA has aligned with key aspects of the ROBBIN study design, providing a clearer registrational pathway for the program.

The company expects to dose the first patient in the ROBBIN study in the first quarter of 2027, with an interim pathologic response readout anticipated in the second half of 2027. An interim analysis of the primary endpoint, event-free survival (EFS), is expected in the second half of 2029, followed by the final study analysis in the second half of 2030.

AGEN’s Zacks Rank

Agenus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Agenus Inc. Price

Agenus Inc. price | Agenus Inc. Quote

Key Picks Among Biotech Stocks

Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Novavax NVAX, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) have increased from $2.97 to $3.02. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have also increased from $4.81 to $4.92. LQDA shares have skyrocketed more than 100% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Novavax’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from 20 cents to 19 cents. Over the same period, loss estimates for 2027 have narrowed from 31 cents to 25 cents. NVAX shares have gained nearly 33% year to date.

Novavax’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 305.24%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.