AGEN Stock Dips 19.4% in a Month: Time to Buy, Hold or Sell?

Shares of Agenus AGEN have lost 19.4% in the past month, likely due to the disappointing first-quarter 2026 results reported last week, as the company missed both earnings and revenue estimates by a significant margin.

However, quarterly results offer only a snapshot of performance, while investors tend to focus more closely on broader business fundamentals and growth prospects. Let’s explore the company’s fundamentals to better understand how to play the stock amid the recent decline.

BOT/BAL Program Remains Key Value Driver for Agenus

Agenus continues to make meaningful progress with its lead immuno-oncology combination, botensilimab plus balstilimab (BOT/BAL), which remains the company’s primary long-term growth driver. The company has increasingly aligned its business strategy around the program following its 2024 strategic restructuring.

The biggest recent milestone was the initiation of patient enrollment in the global phase III BATTMAN study. The study is evaluating BOT/BAL in patients with refractory microsatellite-stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), a setting in which currently available checkpoint inhibitors have historically shown limited benefit. Agenus is conducting the study in partnership with the Canadian Cancer Trials Group across multiple international regions.

The program has also generated encouraging clinical data so far. Per Agenus, BOT/BAL has been evaluated in roughly 1,300 patients across more than nine tumor types. Last year, the company reported long-term follow-up data from an early-stage study in heavily pretreated MSS mCRC, in which treatment achieved about 42% two-year overall survival and a median overall survival of nearly 21 months. According to Agenus, these findings form part of the broader clinical evidence supporting its plans to seek accelerated approval in the United States and conditional approval in the European Union.

Beyond clinical development, Agenus is also expanding physician access to BOT/BAL through regulatory-authorized pathways in select countries. France has broadened reimbursed access for eligible patients under its AAC framework, while named-patient programs continue to expand across parts of Europe and Latin America. The company has also started recognizing revenues from these programs.

Importantly, Agenus strengthened its manufacturing and liquidity position earlier this year through its collaboration with Zydus Lifesciences. The transaction provided upfront capital, dedicated biologics manufacturing capacity and potential future milestone payments tied to BOT/BAL production activities.

Competitive Pressure in Targeted Markets

Despite its promising pipeline progress, Agenus operates in a highly competitive oncology landscape dominated by Big Pharma. BOT/BAL competes against well-established immunotherapies such as Merck’s MRK Keytruda and Bristol Myers’ BMY Opdivo and Yervoy. These drugs have strong commercial positions across multiple cancer indications, making it difficult for smaller biotech companies to establish market share.

Beyond having approved therapies, these large pharmaceutical companies possess significantly greater financial resources, extensive global commercial infrastructure and well-established supply chains. Their long-standing presence in oncology gives them deep clinical development experience and strong relationships with physicians and treatment centers, which could make market penetration more challenging for newer entrants like Agenus.

AGEN’s Stock Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Despite the recent weakness, shares of Agenus have outperformed both the industry and the broader sector on a year-to-date basis. However, the stock has lagged the S&P 500 index during the same period, as seen in the chart below.

AGEN Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is currently trading at a discount to the industry. Based on the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, the stock trades at 0.96 times forward 12-month sales, below the industry average of 1.96 times.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate revisions for Agenus’ 2026 and 2027 bottom-line have been mixed over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Play AGEN Stock?

Agenus continues to advance its BOT/BAL program through late-stage development while also expanding early-access pathways internationally. Encouraging survival data in MSS colorectal cancer and the ongoing BATTMAN study support the company’s long-term growth potential. Additionally, the recent Zydus collaboration has strengthened Agenus’ manufacturing and liquidity position.

However, the company still faces considerable risks, including intense competition from pharma giants, regulatory uncertainty and continued financial pressure typical of small-cap biotech companies.

Given the balanced risk-reward profile, investors may prefer to remain cautious on the stock at current levels. Agenus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), and the stock appears better suited for long-term investors with a higher risk tolerance.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.