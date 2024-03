March 22 (Reuters) - Belgian insurer Ageas SA AGES.BR said on Friday it does not intend to make an offer for British home and motor insurer Direct Line DLGD.L, after two failed attempts.

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((RichardRohan.Francis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.