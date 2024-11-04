Ageas upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan upgraded Ageas (AGESY) to Neutral from Underweight with a price target of EUR 55, up from EUR 42. The firm sees an improved holding company free cash flow outlook and earnings.

