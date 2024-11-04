Ageas upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan upgraded Ageas (AGESY) to Neutral from Underweight with a price target of EUR 55, up from EUR 42. The firm sees an improved holding company free cash flow outlook and earnings.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AGESY:
- Ageas price target raised to EUR 58 from EUR 54.90 at Berenberg
- Ageas upgraded to Hold from Reduce at Kepler Cheuvreux
- Ageas price target raised to EUR 55.50 from EUR 51.50 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.