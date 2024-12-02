News & Insights

Stocks

Ageas Advances in Share Buy-Back Program

December 02, 2024 — 12:06 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ageas NV (GB:0Q99) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ageas, a prominent international insurance group, has made significant progress in its share buy-back program, purchasing 1,188,411 shares since September 2024. This move reflects Ageas’s strategic financial management, aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The ongoing program underscores the company’s commitment to reinforcing its market position.

For further insights into GB:0Q99 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.