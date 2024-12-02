Ageas Advances in Share Buy-Back Program

ageas NV (GB:0Q99) has released an update.

Ageas, a prominent international insurance group, has made significant progress in its share buy-back program, purchasing 1,188,411 shares since September 2024. This move reflects Ageas’s strategic financial management, aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The ongoing program underscores the company’s commitment to reinforcing its market position.

