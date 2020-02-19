Ageas 2019 net misses forecasts, flags coronavirus impact

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Belgian insurer Ageas AGES.BRreported a record high annual net profit on Wednesday, driven by strong European non-life performance and its Asian life business, but missed analysts' forecasts due to lower fourth-quarter earnings.

Commenting on its Asian business, Ageas chief executive Bart de Smet said the direct impact of insurance claims linked to the coronavirus outbreak in China was expected to be limited, but highlighted potential indirect effects.

"However, the indirect impact coming from the economic slowdown and the volatility in financial markets and interest rates could influence our Asian commercial activity and results," de Smet said in a statement.

Ageas said 2019 group net profit rose to 979 million euros ($1.06 billion)from 809 million euros in 2018, missing a company-compiled consensus of 1.01 billion euros. The group's Asian business contributed 515 million euros of net profit, more than triple of the 2018 result, but slightly below analysts' forecast of 523 million euros.

($1 = 0.9264 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 778 53 35;))

