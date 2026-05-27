AgEagle Q1 Earnings Break Even as Revenues Fall 62% Y/Y

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. UAVS have declined 4.5% since the company reported its earnings for the first quarter of 2026. This compares with the S&P 500 Index’s 0.7% drop over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has gained 0.9% compared with the S&P 500’s 5% rise.

AgEagle reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $1.4 million, down 61.6% from $3.6 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting weaker drone and sensor sales. Gross profit declined 72.6% year over year to $584,929 from $2.1 million, while loss from operations widened sharply to $5.1 million from $1 million a year earlier.

Net income totaled $1.4 million compared with $7.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $39,882 from $5.9 million. Basic earnings per share were effectively breakeven versus 51 cents in the prior-year period.

AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

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UAVS’ Revenue Trends and Segment Performance

Management attributed the steep revenue decline primarily to reduced drone sales caused by the timing of national contracts and extended deal-closing cycles. The company also cited the U.S. federal government shutdown and delayed defense funding approvals as factors affecting demand for drone products. Sensor revenues declined due to product repricing, sales mix changes and international growing season dynamics.

The Drone segment’s revenues fell to $641,527 from $2.23 million in the year-earlier quarter, while sensor revenues decreased to $759,680 from $1.42 million. Geographically, Europe, the Middle East and Africa remained the largest market, contributing $527,062 in revenues during the quarter, followed by North America at $513,847.

UAVS: Expenses and Profitability Pressures

Operating expenses rose substantially during the quarter. General and administrative expenses increased 39.6% year over year to $2.75 million due to higher compensation costs, relocation expenses and increased legal and accounting fees. Research and development expenses more than doubled to $1.76 million as the company expanded engineering efforts and engaged consultants to improve sensor products and develop new offerings. Sales and marketing expenses surged 172.9% to $1.17 million, reflecting increased headcount, public relations spending and travel activity.

Despite operational weakness, AgEagle remained profitable because of a $6.48 million unrealized gain on its investment in marketable securities. The company invested $3 million in Aerodrome Group Ltd. during the quarter, acquiring approximately 12% ownership.

Liquidity and Capital Position of UAVS

AgEagle ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $26.9 million compared with $29.9 million at the end of 2025. Operating cash outflow widened to $2.36 million from $1.29 million in the prior-year quarter, largely because of higher operating expenses tied to consulting, salaries and the opening of the company’s Texas facility.

The company maintained working capital of $39.1 million as of March 31, 2026, and management stated that existing cash resources are sufficient to meet financial obligations for at least the next 12 months. AgEagle continued raising capital through preferred stock issuances and warrant exercises during the quarter, generating proceeds from Series F and Series G preferred stock offerings.

UAVS: Management Commentary and Strategic Focus

Management reiterated its focus on expanding its position in the global drone market through product development, acquisitions and increased penetration in government, military, agriculture, infrastructure and utilities markets. The company highlighted its investments in advanced autonomous drone systems, sensors and software while emphasizing ongoing efforts to leverage its global reseller network and regulatory certifications to support long-term growth.

AgEagle also noted that inflation, tariffs and supply-chain disruptions continue to pressure operations and component sourcing.

Other Developments at UAVS

During the quarter, AgEagle disclosed that its software-as-a-service segment had ceased operations and was fully shut down after the company opted not to renew software subscriptions. In February 2025, the company sold the Measure Global domain name for approximately $250,000.

Subsequent to quarter-end, AgEagle entered into a private placement agreement with ThirdEye Systems Ltd., under which it agreed to invest between $10 million and $14.95 million in exchange for ordinary shares and rights to shares. The companies also formed a joint venture, ThirdEye USA, focused on providing counter-drone products and systems to U.S. and Canadian markets, with AgEagle holding a 51% ownership stake.

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