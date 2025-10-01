AgEagle Lands Key Drone Order to Build Defense & Safety Operations

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. UAVS has secured a noteworthy order from Tough Stump Technologies for 12 eBee TAC tactical mapping drones. These drones will be integrated into Tough Stump’s ARTEMIS kits, boosting their role in defense, humanitarian and public safety operations. For AgEagle, this deal highlights the rising demand for secure, U.S.-approved drone solutions and showcases the scalability of its business model.

The eBee TAC stands apart with its 90-minute flight time, 34-mile range and precision accuracy down to 0.6 inches (1.5 cm) using the RTK/PPK technology. Its design enables single-operator deployment in disconnected environments without the need for ground control points. These features position AgEagle as a trusted provider of high-performance aerial intelligence tools, reinforcing its presence in critical defense and safety markets while setting the stage for sustainable long-term growth.

How AgEagle Benefits From the Deal

The new order validates Tough Stump’s confidence in AgEagle’s technology and underlines the importance of the Blue UAS Cleared List recognition that both the eBee TAC and eBee VISION have achieved. With this status, AgEagle enhances its credibility as a secure and scalable provider of aerial platforms for government and defense applications.

By aligning its solutions with defense and public safety requirements, AgEagle is expanding into adjacent applications and broadening its global footprint. This growth trajectory enhances operational efficiency for its customers and delivers shareholder value through recurring demand in high-stake mission environments.

Gains for Tough Stump Technologies

For Tough Stump, the integration of eBee TAC drones into the ARTEMIS ecosystem brings enhanced geospatial intelligence capabilities. Aerial Reconnaissance Tactical Edge Mapping and Imagery System (ARTEMIS) combines AgEagle’s eBee platforms with Hexagon US Federal’s geospatial tools for intuitive visualization. This enables seamless integration with widely used systems, such as ATAK, allowing teams to make rapid and informed decisions in the field.

By adopting AgEagle’s proven drone technology, Tough Stump equips its clients with cutting-edge reconnaissance tools that close critical capability gaps. This not only improves mission readiness but also strengthens its ability to scale globally, supporting defense, humanitarian and public safety missions with agility and precision.

Partnership Built for Future

The order also deepens the long-standing collaboration between AgEagle and Tough Stump, which began in 2018. Over the years, ARTEMIS deployments, featuring eBee drones, have consistently proven their value in real-world operations. This latest milestone underscores both companies’ commitment to advancing tactical edge capabilities and expanding the impacts of their solutions worldwide.

Together, AgEagle and Tough Stump are not only supporting immediate mission requirements but also paving the way for sustained growth, global reach and lasting value creation. By combining innovation, reliability and scalability, the two companies are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for advanced aerial reconnaissance systems across multiple sectors.

