Ageagle CEO says ‘on the correct path’ to increase long-term shareholder value

AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) issued a Letter to Stockholders from Company CEO Bill Irby, which read in part, “First, I want to extend my appreciation for the trust and confidence you have placed in AgEagle. Upon taking over as CEO from Grant Begley, we have been evolving and advancing AgEagle toward the creation of maximum long-term shareholder value. To fund our aggressive growth plans, we recently completed a $6.5M capital raise. The market’s reaction was a continued decline in our stock price. It became necessary to plan and execute a 50:1 reverse stock split. Our trading was halted October 4th but has since resumed, and I am truly optimistic regarding the path ahead as I believe that the company is currently under-valued…We have re-defined our mission – “Reaching beyond to provide unmatched insights that enhance operations, safeguard communities, and optimize productivity.” We are re-dedicating our culture to four main values: innovation, integrity, transparency, and passion. Aligning the entire team, our most valuable resources – people, around these key cultural elements will enable high-performance culture. We are refocusing our markets – moving from 11 vertical markets to 3 vertical markets, namely military, public safety, and agricultural/commercial. This shift demands a focus on precise, real-time data collection enabling ISR collection and terrain analysis/mapping. We are re-shaping our portfolio – the eBee VISION, our newest drone product, will serves as the core aircraft for new capabilities, capitalizing on its unique combination of range, low observability, and high mobility/portability, providing high value to its users. Additionally, we are evaluating targeted opportunities for mergers & acquisitions. We are demonstrating growth in Defense & Security – not only did we achieve the two largest contracts in company history this year, but we just booked purchase orders for 17 U.S. eBee TAC units in October, further validating our growth strategy in defense & security. Finally, we are initiating a site optimization project to meet our increasing demand, with the first step being the expansion of eBee VISION production, adding a drone production line in the U.S.A. to meet U.S. demand, as we are evaluating our facility size for downsizing in Europe due to under-utilized floor space. In conclusion, through a combination of our key initiatives, growing demand, and demonstrated progress in our newest market, I believe AgEagle is on the correct path to increase long-term shareholder value. We appreciate your continued support.”

