AgEagle Aerial Systems Strengthens Board with New Appointment

AgEagle Aerial Systems, a key player in unmanned aerial systems, has appointed Kevin Lowdermilk to its board of directors, aiming to leverage his extensive leadership experience in aerospace and defense to enhance its global reach in commercial and government sectors. This strategic move is expected to drive long-term shareholder value as AgEagle continues to innovate in the UAS, sensor, and software markets.

