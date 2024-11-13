News & Insights

Ageagle Aerial Systems regains NYSE American compliance

November 13, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) announced that the company received a notice from the NYSE American on November 6, advising that the company had regained compliance with its continued listing standard set forth in Section 801(h) and Section 803(B(2)(C) of the NYSE American Company Guide. Specifically, the company now has at least 50% board independence and two independent audit committee members.

Stocks mentioned

UAVS

