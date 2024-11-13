Ageagle Aerial Systems regains NYSE American compliance

AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) announced that the company received a notice from the NYSE American on November 6, advising that the company had regained compliance with its continued listing standard set forth in Section 801(h) and Section 803(B(2)(C) of the NYSE American Company Guide. Specifically, the company now has at least 50% board independence and two independent audit committee members.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UAVS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.