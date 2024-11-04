Ageagle Aerial Systems receives noncompliance notification from NYSE

AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) announced that the company received written notice from the NYSE stating that it is not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in (i) Section 801(h) of the NYSE American Company Guide because the company’s board is not comprised of at least 50% independent directors and Section 803B(2)(c) of the company guide because the company’s audit committee is not comprised of at least two independent members.

